Metro Atlanta city announces new city manager

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park announced that the city council has unanimously endorsed the selection of Michael Hicks as city manager.

“I look forward to him leading with integrity, openness, and a clear sense of accountability to the people we serve. I anticipate a collaborative work environment where our decisions are made in the light and always in the best interest of College Park residents,” College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said.

His more than 30 years of experience includes a tenure as the city’s chief information officer. He oversaw the expansion of the city’s IT operations, including cyber security enhancements, cloud-based storage, advanced public safety camera systems and major upgrades in telecommunications.

Hicks earned a public manager certification for the University of Georgia in 2025. He also is certified as government chief information officer.

Hicks will oversee the day-to-day operations of the city and continue developing strategic initiatives that support sustainable growth and community advancement.

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