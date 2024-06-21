Metro Atlanta cat detective, S.F. Gucci, dies after stray dog fight

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department released an obituary for the loss of a member of the department community on Thursday night.

According to the police department, the department’s beloved station cat, Det. S.F. Gucci, passed away after being involved in a fight with a stray dog.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely departure of our beloved station cat, Detective S.F. Gucci, who bravely crossed over the rainbow bridge today after a valiant, though ultimately unsuccessful, showdown with a stray dog,” the department said in a statement.

Gucci was described as a connoisseur of fine cat food and an unrivaled exterminator.

Officers said he first entered the department in 2018, “prowling” the halls of the South Fulton Fire and Police Station ever since, “bringing joy, laughter, and a noticeable reduction in our rodent population.”

The department wished Gucci well and said his spirit will “forever roam our hearts and halls.”

The department said the stray dog is still not in custody.

