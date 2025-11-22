South Fulton County

Missing 63-year-old man found

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Image shows two views of the same man. On the left side, he is facing to the side and wearing a black ball cap. He has a beard. On the right side is a view from further off of him walking with blue gloves.
Roy Kennedy Roy Kennedy has been reported missing. He was last seen at a South Fulton business.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Dept. reports that Roy L. Kennedy, a 63-year-old man, was found.

A Mattie’s Call had earlier been issued for Kennedy.

