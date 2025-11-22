A man was killed in South Fulton. Police need your help to solve the crime

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Detectives from the South Fulton Police Department are seeking the public’s help in solving the homicide of Kaylon Grooms, who was shot and killed at Camelot Condominiums on Oct. 16.

Officers responded to the scene at 5655 Old National Highway at approximately 3:02 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found Grooms suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The South Fulton Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 470-809-7328. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers, where a reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities continue to seek leads in the case.

