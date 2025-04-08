Man uses fire extinguisher in South Fulton gas station robbery

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station with a fire extinguisher.

Surveillance images show the masked man enter the Shell gas station at 6530 Fulton Industrial Blvd. on Wednesday armed with the extinguisher and what appeared to be a belt. He sprayed the store clerk with the extinguisher through the service window, in an attempt to gain access to the main office.

Police said the robber failed to get into the office, so he broke a glass cabinet near the register and stole boxes of electronic vapes before running away.

Employees told police they believe the man is local to the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective M. Principe with the Criminal Investigations Division at 470-809-7379 or matthew.principe@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

