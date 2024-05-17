South Fulton County

Man on bond arrested after paralyzing man during East Point carjacking, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Suspect arrested for shooting, paralyzing man while out on bond (East Point Police Department)

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police have found the man they say carjacked and shot a man who was pumping gas on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, East Point police say the man carjacked two people and shot one in the chest while he pumped gas at a gas station on Virginia Avenue near the I-85 southbound on-ramp.

The victim survived his injuries but was paralyzed.

They released surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday hoping someone who recognized him would come forward.

They now say they have identified and arrested the shooter.

Investigators say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested last year for armed robbery of a Family Dollar and an Arby’s, but was released on bond for those crimes.

