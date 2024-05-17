Man on bond arrested after paralyzing man during East Point carjacking, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police have found the man they say carjacked and shot a man who was pumping gas on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, East Point police say the man carjacked two people and shot one in the chest while he pumped gas at a gas station on Virginia Avenue near the I-85 southbound on-ramp.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim survived his injuries but was paralyzed.

They released surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday hoping someone who recognized him would come forward.

TRENDING STORIES:

They now say they have identified and arrested the shooter.

Investigators say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested last year for armed robbery of a Family Dollar and an Arby’s, but was released on bond for those crimes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police respond to officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Cobb County gas station Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County on Friday afternoon.

©2024 Cox Media Group