Man accused of beating mother of 12 to death to face judge

    By: Tom Jones

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of beating a mother of 12 children to death in East Point is going before a judge Wednesday.

    Aisha Dixon, 37, died earlier in May at Grady Memorial Hospital, East Point Deputy Chief Russell Popham said.

    Dixon’s boyfriend, 53-year-old Antonio Taylor, was identified as a suspect in the woman’s death and arrested Monday, police said. 

    Popham said police were called to Grady about 4 a.m. Monday by doctors in the hospital's emergency room. It’s unclear where the woman was injured or who took her to the hospital.

    Members of Dixon's family told Channel 2 Action News she left behind 12 children. 

