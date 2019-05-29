Man accused of beating mother of 12 to death to face judge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of beating a mother of 12 children to death in East Point is going before a judge Wednesday.
Aisha Dixon, 37, died earlier in May at Grady Memorial Hospital, East Point Deputy Chief Russell Popham said.
Dixon’s boyfriend, 53-year-old Antonio Taylor, was identified as a suspect in the woman’s death and arrested Monday, police said.
We're inside the courtroom for the hearing
Popham said police were called to Grady about 4 a.m. Monday by doctors in the hospital's emergency room. It’s unclear where the woman was injured or who took her to the hospital.
Members of Dixon's family told Channel 2 Action News she left behind 12 children.
