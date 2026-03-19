Kitten rescued after nearly 90-mile journey stuck in car

PALMETTO, Ga. — It was an unusual rescue on a road trip across Georgia.

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Palmetto firefighters say a driver arrived at the station over the weekend after discovering a kitten trapped in the front of their car.

The kitten had unknowingly traveled all the way from Columbus to Palmetto, which is about an 83-mile drive.

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Firefighters quickly stepped in to help. Crews carefully worked to free the animal, making sure it was not injured during the process.

Thankfully, the fire department says the little traveler is safe and sound.

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