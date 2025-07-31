Kidnapping suspect killed while speeding away from Fairburn police officers

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A man wanted for kidnapping has died after a police chase that started in Fairburn.

Fairburn police say they were notified about a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Equinox on Interstate 85 southbound.

When they found the car, the driver sped off and started a chase with officers.

Georgia State Patrol says he was wanted for kidnapping.

The chase ended when police performed a PIT maneuver, causing the car to crash into the median and flip over.

Georgia State Patrol says they were called to the crash site where the driver had been thrown from the car and killed.

The 28-year-old driver has not been identified.

