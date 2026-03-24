Interactive game focuses on council member’s event spending. Metro Atlanta city says it’s misleading

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A local city council member says information posted online about her spending doesn’t tell the whole story. The city of College Park calls it lies and misinformation.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was live outside College Park City Hall for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

According to an interactive game, a councilwoman spent $30,000 on her “state of the ward” event.

Council member Jamelle MacKenzie said she spent half that amount.

“Well, I was there. I saw it for myself,” said Mose James IV, who lives in College Park’s Ward 1.

Back on Feb. 23, he attended his council member’s “state of the ward” address.

“I walk into our auditorium, and I see this drapery that’s 25 feet tall,” he said.

In addition to drapery, there was a saxophone player, catering for 200 people and paid speakers. James said all of that encouraged his to make an open records request for the cost of the event.

The city ended up giving him everything MacKenzie spent out of her community fund for the entire month of February.

James said he tallied up everything on the list, that he saw at the event, and made it into an interactive game.

“What they’re failing to realize is there’s a very active community that’s concerned about what’s going on,” James said.

Mackenzie admitted to spending $6,000 on renting drapes, $3,000 on catering, about $1,300 for the saxophonist and more.

However, she says in total, she spent no more than $15,000.

After the city sent a release out over the weekend, telling folks James’ site was spreading lies, MacKenzie sent out her own statement that says in part “…the expenses referenced are not tied to a single event. They reflect approximately eight separate projects.”

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