Incident involving knife reported at south Fulton high school

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are at Langston Hughes High School in the City of South Fulton on Friday afternoon.

Fulton County Schools officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that there was an incident between two students and one person pulled out a knife.

The high school was sent into a hard lockdown and is coming off of that lockdown as of 2:30 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the school and saw several police units as well as a large number of students gathering in front of the building.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or if either of the students will face charges.

