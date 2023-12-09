‘I’m getting emotional right now:’ Volunteers organize gifts for Clark’s Christmas Kids

EAST POINT, Ga. — Dozens of volunteers turned out on Friday to organize presents bought for Clark’s Christmas Kids.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was there as they gathered in a warehouse in East Point to sort and bundle toys for thousands of foster children across Georgia.

For 33 years, Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard has worked to make sure all foster kids in the state get presents for the holidays.

Kristin O’Neil joined several of her colleagues from Truist Bank to volunteer at the warehouse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Several of us actually got very emotional when we looked at the names and filling the gifts, and knowing that on Christmas morning, they’re going to have gifts to open,” she said. “It’s exciting. I’m getting emotional right now.”

Her co-worker, Ken Knauf, was inspired by all the toys collected, saying it’s especially important to create holiday magic for foster children.

“We need to make sure we’re watching over them,” he said. “They don’t have a lot of things, and I think to see the sea of toys here that people have donated, and what we’re doing for them, I think it’s great.”

Darrell Hooker of St. Vincent de Paul, a partner with Clark’s Christmas Kids, said each child is getting three brand-new toys.

“We have volunteers verifying they have all three toys in the bag, and then we’re verifying that all of the counties – all the children from that particular county – are in place and ready to be picked up by the caseworker.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Jason Umphrey volunteered at the warehouse, saying it’s rewarding to see how people have come together to make sure foster children have a memorable holiday. “Christmas is really a great time to be unselfish and think about others and how we can make their Christmas and their holiday season a little bit more special.”

If you want to donate online, you can shop by clicking here.

You can also donate in person:

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Walmart at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth

Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Walmart at 210 Cobb Pkwy SE in Marietta

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Group who works with foster children share what Clark's Christmas Kids means to them

©2023 Cox Media Group