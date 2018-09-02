Hit-and-run driver charged after crashing U-Haul, hitting several cars

EAST POINT, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is learning more about a dramatic hit-and-run crash incident involving a U-Haul.
The incident happened late Friday night along Church Street and Linwood Avenue in East Point.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson was there Friday night as emergency crews worked to overturn the flipped U-Haul after it took out power lines and hit several vehicles.
This overturned Uhaul truck forced residents indoors because it knocked out power lines and hit at least 2 cars before crashing in East Point. It happened off Linwood Ave near City Hall. Witnesses saw 1 of the drivers run from the scene. pic.twitter.com/0x9PY0PvRY— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) September 1, 2018
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden has obtained new home surveillance video of the incident and learned that the drive of that U-Haul is now in jail.
What we’re learning about the crash and the charges against the driver, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat, after the game.
