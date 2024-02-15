Former cop, veteran says South Fulton police Tased him for trying to put on pants

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A former police officer and U.S. Army veteran say a City of South Fulton Police officer used excessive force when he Tased him inside in his Fairburn home.

“There’s no reason to Tase a citizen that’s talking. All I’m saying, I’m putting on my pants on, and you’re going to tase me. You heard it on tape, ‘Yeah, I’m going to tase you,’” Barton Wade told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Wade provided body camera video of the police encounter, which happened last September.

He said his wife called police to enforce a temporary protective order, that had not been approved by the courts. He said when police arrived, he had just gotten out of the shower and wearing only boxer shorts.

“At this time, he says I’m detained. And I said ‘What crime, sir?’ and he said ‘No crime.’ I said, ‘Let me put my pants on,’” said Wade.

When he turned to get his pants, the officer fired his Taser, dropping Wade to the floor.

“It was very painful. I’m 65 years old, I’m diabetic. When you get Tased with no clothes on, if you have rings or any jewelry on, it burns your skin,” said Wade

He said he felt another shock when he obtained a copy of the police incident report.

“I’m reading the report when I got home. Not one word mentioned about the Tasing incident,” said Wade.

He said when he went to court in December, he learned an obstruction charge against him had been dropped. He recently hired an attorney who sent a letter to the City of South Fulton, informing his intent to sue and demanding damages of 1.2 million dollars. He also wants the officer who Tased him held accountable.

“I want him charged for assaulting me coming into my bedroom in my home. On the video, you clearly see I was no threat,” said Wade.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City of South Fulton police for comment on the incident, and the police department’s policy on the use of tasers. They say they received the request and are looking into it.

