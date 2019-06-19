Flies, spider, mold-like substance cause pizza joint to fail health inspection

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The management of a popular pizza restaurant that failed a health inspection says it appreciates the Fulton County Health Department holding them accountable.
The Pizza Bar on Camp Creek Parkway in Southwest Atlanta received a 48 on its most recent inspection.
The restaurant advertises as serving Italian and Southern food. Regular customer, Stacey Edenfield told Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge he never thought his hangout would get that low of a health inspection score. Edenfield told Sbarge he’s going to drink beer next time instead of eating food.
Violations included a black mold-like build up in the ice machine, flies and a spider in the kitchen and bar area, some food, including the pizza, not held at a hot enough temperature and multiple food items not held cold enough.
Sbarge went to Pizza Bar Tuesday and asked to talk to a manager. No one was available but in an email statement the management team wrote, “The Pizza Bar team strives to provide our patrons with a safe, clean and enjoyable experience. Prior to our inspection, we recognized that our walk-in-cooler temperature seemed out of sync.”
Management told us they then had the cooler serviced on June 13. They say while waiting for a part they checked to make sure food was held at the right temperature before serving or tossed it out. The management says they also use monthly pest control.
On their previous inspection last fall Pizza Bar got an 80. We’ll let you know how they do on the reinspection.
