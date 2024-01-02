Father arrested after 4-year-old girl shot, killed in East Point, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after his 4-year-old daughter was killed by gunfire in an East Point home on New Year’s Eve.

East Point police received a call about the shooting at Martel Homes on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a girl injured by a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.

Police identified DeMarkis Perdue as the suspect in the shooting and arrested him.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to the victim’s former babysitter and the East Point Chief of Police, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

