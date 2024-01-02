4-year-old girl dies after New Year’s Eve shooting at East Point home, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl is dead after a shooting inside an East Point home on New Year’s Eve.

East Point police said they received a call about a shooting at Martel Homes on Sunday. When police and fire departments arrived, they found a child injured with a gunshot wound. The child died at the hospital.

Police initially said on Monday that the victim was a boy. On Tuesday, they have now identified the child as a 4-year-old girl. Police have not released her name.

Investigators have determined that the shooting happened inside the home. Police made an arrest and identified the suspect as DeMarkis Perdue.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but East Point police said it wants to stress “the importance of securing weapons within your residence.”

