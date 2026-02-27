Demolition begins at troubled South Fulton condo complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — After years of issues and fires at a troubled condominium complex in the City of South Fulton, it’s being torn down.

Channel 2’s Cory James was at Camelot Condominiums on Thursday afternoon as demolition began at one of the buildings.

Many people in the community say they are aware of the history of crime and violence at the complex, so they are glad to see at least one of the buildings come down.

"It’s so bad around here sometimes some of us are afraid to take out our trash at night because we don’t know what could happen," Walter Bowers said. “We just want to feel safe in our community.”

Bowers lives in the building next door to the one being demolished.

"I hate that it went to this level to not have help until it’s getting demolished," said neighbor Niya Sanders. “Some of the homeowners from years ago left because of the negligence.”

Over the years, Channel 2 Action News has reported on shootings, fires, HOA fraud, squatting and more at Camelot Condominiums.

Community organizer Cobie Lyrix Brown says he never stopped bringing donations of food and water to give the community a little relief, but he’s glad to see better days ahead.

“At one point, a lot of people were without electricity in their homes, they were without water, so if you’re without electricity how are you finding foods for your family?” he said. “This right here, what we’re looking at, is one of the greatest accomplishments for Camelot.”

South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs says this has been eight years in the making.

“You have to follow the legal process, and it has taken a while to get us here,” she said.

“This demolition, it gives us hope. And today, we are actively restoring dignity, improving public safety and we are laying the groundwork for a better living space,” City Councilwoman Keosha Bell said.

Mayor Gumbs say they hope to demolish more buildings before May.

