City of South Fulton approves new budget, secures financing for new public training facilities

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Council has approved a $425,642,409 budget for Fiscal Year 2026, without increasing the current millage rate cap, and secured $96,285,000 in bond financing for new public safety facilities.

The bond financing, obtained at a favorable 4.25% interest rate over 20 years, will fund the construction of a new Police Headquarters and a Fire & Training Headquarters.

Councilwoman Linda Becquer Pritchett highlighted the importance of the new facilities, saying, “This is a great step in the right direction that will allow us to better equip our officers and firefighters.”

Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs celebrated the development in District 2, noting, “This is a major win for our community.”

The financing was secured with Regions Bank.

The decision to maintain the current millage rate cap came after long debate, with the council ultimately deciding against raising the rate to 18 mills.

The city has ended each of the last five years under budget, which contributed to the bank’s confidence in the city’s financial management.

