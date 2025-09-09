Child airlifted after sustaining injury during football practice in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A child has been hospitalized after being injured during football practice, authorities said.

According to South Fulton officials, the incident happened just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The child, sustained an injury during football practice at Old National Park in South Fulton, police said.

The child, whose age and identity was not released, was airlifted to a trauma center for further evaluation and treatment.

Authorities did not share details on the extent of the injury.

Officials said, the child’s parents were at the park during the time of the incident and was immediately made aware of the situation. Football practice ended following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

