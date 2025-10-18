Busy Old National Highway could soon have sidewalks

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton City Council has approved the next phase of a project to bring sidewalks to Old National Highway.

The council unanimously approved the project earlier this week.

A contract for the project was awarded to SD&C for a cost of no more than $4,175,667.60.

But the Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with the city and will provide 80% federal funding for the project for a total of $3,220,833.16.

The city will match the other 20% for $805,208.29.

“I am profoundly gratified to announce that the long-awaited infrastructure improvements our neighborhoods so urgently need are finally moving, and that we are fulfilling a promise to people who have waited too long for safe streets, modern utilities, and the dignified public spaces every resident deserves,” Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown said.

The project will see sidewalks added along the busy street from Jonesboro Road to Flat Shoals Road.

There is no expected timeline for the project to be complete.

