Bojangles employee waited outside to shoot father of coworker, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say the Bojangles worker accused of killing his coworker’s father in the parking lot admits he did it.

Maurice Evans was scheduled to go before a judge, but he waived his first appearance hearing Monday, Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned.

Meanwhile, the Bojangles where the shooting happening in Palmetto on Roosevelt Highway has been closed a day after the gun violence.

“I was wondering why they wasn’t answering the intercom,” customer Malcolm Zachary said, as he waited in the drive thru.

He had no idea this Bojangles was closed after police said an employee shot and killed Dominique Goodman on Sunday afternoon.

Zachary shook his head after hearing the allegations.

“You never know what’s on people’s minds. It’s disturbing,” he said.

Palmetto police arrested Evans, who now faces Murder, Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession of a Firearm During a Crime in the shooting.

“This is a sad situation,” said Marlene Lately, a friend of the victim’s family.

She says Goodman was a nice guy and a good father.

“He’s very protective of his children, like anybody would be,” Lately said.

She says Goodman’s daughter works at the restaurant and called her dad after getting into an argument with Evans.

Police say a manager sent Evans home, but he waited for about an hour in the parking lot for Goodman.

When Goodman arrived, police say that’s when Evans shot him. The arrest warrant indicates Evans confessed to the shooting.

Lately hopes Evans doesn’t plan on claiming self-defense.

“For you to get out and do that and think you gonna walk away. Self-defense. That’s not self-defense. You killed. You murdered him,” she said.

Lately says no one wins when something like this happens.

“Think before you do something stupid. That’s gonna end your life. His life is gone and now your life is gone,” she said.

Evans is being held without bond until he can go before a Superior Court judge.

