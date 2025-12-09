Man killed mother, stepfather because he wanted to be left alone, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Powder Springs is facing two counts of murder, accused of ambushing and fatally shooting his mother and stepfather as they returned home from a birthday celebration.

Police said Martin Duberry admitted he shot his mother, Monica Brookins, and his stepfather, John Wells, because he was tired of them and wanted to be left alone.

The incident occurred on Wells’ birthday, and Duberry called 911 to report the shooting, police said.

“I just looked out the window and I just saw a man come out with his hands up,” neighbor Sanaa Pygatt told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Court documents stated Duberry told the 911 operator he shot his parents. Investigators say Duberry admitted to shooting them as soon as they walked through the front door.

Duberry is accused of his mother four times before turning the gun on his stepfather, shooting him three times.

Despite efforts by police to save the victims, they did not survive. Neighbors were unsure of what had happened, with Pygatt expressing confusion over the situation.

Duberry does not appear to have a criminal background in Cobb County outside of the recent charges, which also include numerous counts of aggravated battery. He lived with his parents.

