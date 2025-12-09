An argument ends with 2 dead, man stabbed. The suspect was found in another state

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of going on a deadly rampage in Gwinnett County Friday is finally in police custody.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes says that suspect is still in Tennessee where police arrested him.

He racked up some new charges in Tennessee, but he’ll face his most serious charges in Gwinnett County, officials say.

There were two scenes. Officers initially responded to a stabbing incident. It turns out the stabbing was the second crime scene.

According to police, this all started Friday when suspect Javier Ruiz was in a car with two people.

“When some kind of argument ensued, we’re not exactly clear what all that was over - and he had a pistol with him. He took out that pistol and shot the male who was driving and shot the female in the backseat,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of Gwinnett County police.

The female victim in the backseat was 17-year-old Jesua Garcia Perez. The driver, 28-year-old Javier Martinez, also died.

Gwinnett County police say Ruiz then headed to a Norcross apartment complex, where they say he tried to kill the teen victim’s sister, but the gun jammed.

Police say he stayed in the complex and stabbed a man in the neck. That victim is expected to survive.

So detectives were piecing all these scenes together, getting witness statements that identified Ruiz as the suspect in both instances.

They put out notifications, and it was learned that he was traveling in a vehicle somewhere. That vehicle ended up in Tennessee.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive and get back Ruiz to Gwinnett County.

