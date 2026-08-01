Bojangles adds EV charging station to metro Atlanta restaurant

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Bojangles opened a new electric vehicle charging hub on July 20 at its restaurant in Fairburn.

The installation at 7900 Senoia Road is part of a new initiative the company calls a “charge-and-dine” experience.

The project was developed through a partnership with XLR8 America and Energy and Environmental Design Services.

The Fairburn site is the second such hub for the company, following an initial launch at a restaurant in Savannah.

The Fairburn station provides both Level 2 and Level 3 charging options for drivers.

Energy and Environmental Design Services serves as the exclusive installer and maintenance partner for the chargers, which the company said have a claimed uptime of more than 97%.

Richard Del Valle, chief information officer at Bojangles, said the addition of electric vehicle infrastructure is a natural extension of the restaurant’s existing services for travelers.

“EV drivers are looking for convenient places to stop, recharge and take a break,” Valle said. “We’ve always been a place where travelers can grab a great meal and adding EV charging is a natural extension of that. It’s about making every stop more convenient and giving our guests another reason to choose Bojangles.”

The Fairburn restaurant is owned by Georgia Foods, the same franchise group that operates the Savannah location.

Rajiv Dinakaran, chief operating officer of Georgia Foods, characterized the new hub as an investment in the local community.

“EV charging helps us reach new guests while giving our loyal customers even more reasons to visit,” Dinakaran said. “It’s a great example of how Bojangles continues to innovate while staying true to what we do best, which is serving great food with genuine hospitality.”

Bojangles plans to add about 85 additional charging locations across its company footprint. The rollout is intended to support broader adoption of electric vehicles at its restaurant sites.

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