ONE Musicfest to take a ‘pause’ for 2026 and return in 2027, organizers say

ATLANTA — ONE Musicfest says it is taking a “pause” for 2026 to come back stronger in 2027.

Festival founder Jason J. Carter previously said the annual festival attracts more than 100,000 diverse music lovers from all over the country.

But the festival is taking a break this year. It did not state a reason for the hiatus.

In a post on Facebook, Carter said: “Not stepping back, but building forward. This year is about reimagining what’s next: new experiences, new energy, new ideas worthy of everything this community has built together.”

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Last year, Ludacris, Future and Doechii were among the headliners.

The festival has been a mainstay for the last 16 years, with the first festival taking place in 2010 at the King Plow Arts Center. As it grew, the festival then moved to Central Park, Centennial Olympic Park, and then ultimately to Piedmont Park.

The only other time in the festival’s history that it hasn’t held a physical festival was in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They ended up having a virtual festival instead.

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