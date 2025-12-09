Apartment fire burns for more than 8 hours, displaces at least 8 residents

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The flames broke out at the Embarcadero Apartments on Sullivan Road just after 10:30 a.m. Monday and burned well into the evening hours.

That man is concerned about his neighbors as they work to figure out what to do next.

The fire burned for hours, leaving charred remains behind.

The fire raged for more than eight hours.

Anthony Sanders says he first spotted the flames here at the Embarcadero Apartments on Sullivan Road at around 11 a.m.

“I just heard a knock on the door, multiple doors, so I put two and two together that it might have been a fire,” Sanders said. “I grabbed my turtle. I grabbed my clothes.”

“The fire had gotten into the attic space, and because this building is very old with multiple makeshift roofs on it, the fire was able to get into void spaces,” said Randall Slaughter, chief of College Park Fire Department.

College Park, Clayton County, Atlanta and City of South Fulton firefighters continuously doused water onto the roof of this building and knocked down flames.

But firefighters say the windy conditions only fueled the flames.

Washington saw the orange glow of the fire reigniting throughout the evening.

“Relatively high winds, so it was one of those fires that was stubborn and challenging,” Slaughter said.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

Investigators believe a candle left burning near combustibles could have started the fire.

Now at least eight people are displaced and the building badly damaged.

“I just have empathy for these people. My apartment wasn’t really damaged, but there’s smoke and water damage, so were all in the same boat,” Sanders said.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced with temporary housing.

