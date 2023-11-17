73-year-old arrested after prank calling 911 about nuclear bomb at Atlanta airport

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police and the FBI are investigating after a man called 911 and reported there was a nuclear bomb at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. There was no bomb.

Investigators say Donald Campbell, 73, placed the call from an Irish pub in Hapeville. He has since been arrested.

They say that call is not the only one Campbell made.

“[He allegedly] called 911 on separate occasions and made a false report by saying to a 911 dispatcher that there was a bomb and a nuclear bomb at the airport,” a Clayton County judge said during Campbell’s bond hearing on Thursday.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that Campbell has some mental issues.

The incident report states that he told the dispatcher a bomb technician was needed to disarm the bomb.

During a court hearing, Campbell tried giving his side of the story, but the judge would not allow him to.

He is charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call and was given a $12,000 bond.

Police say nuisance 911 calls keep dispatchers from responding to real emergencies. They posted some examples of unnecessary calls on social media.

“I want to know what time it is,” one person can be heard saying.

“My wife lost her glasses and we need help finding them,” another said.

Police say 911 is a lifeline for someone in an emergency and harassing dispatchers and calling in fake bomb threats can get you locked up.

