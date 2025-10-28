3 men charged with trafficking marijuana after major South Fulton bust

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Three men are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they made a major bust.

On Oct. 24, South Fulton police say they executed a search warrant into drug activity at a home on Catawba Way.

While inside, officers found more than 37 pounds of marijuana, guns, cash and more.

Gerald Conley, Gerale Conley and Juwan Henry were all arrested and charged with drug trafficking and other related charges.

All three were released on bond over the weekend.

Gerald Conley was released on a $17,500 bond. Gerale Conley was released on a $12,500 bond. Henry was released on a $10,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

