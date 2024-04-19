3 arrested for Ga. murder, including one in Fulton County, sheriff says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Three men are facing murder charges after being arrested on Thursday in connection to a Georgia man’s January death.
Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says William Brown was murdered more than three months ago.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Two of the suspects were arrested in Columbus and the third was arrested in South Fulton.
He says Terrell Thomas was found at a home in South Fulton. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail awaiting extradition to Columbus.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former Braves player needs 1 day to get his MLB pension. A petition is pushing to make that happen
- Delta flight from Savannah declares emergency upon landing in Atlanta
- Wanted man killed after shooting at Gwinnett police before crashing his car, starting shootout
The other suspects, Cameron Davis and Jquan Williams, are being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
All three are charged with murder and armed robbery. Thomas also faces a battery charge.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group