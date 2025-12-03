Some mayors staying, some new faces taking over after north Georgia runoff elections

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, voters in some north Georgia cities headed back to the polls to decide who their next mayor would be.

Candidates in Sandy Springs, Roswell, South Fulton, East Point and Woodbury all failed to get the necessary amount of votes in last month’s general election and were sent to a runoff.

Results are still being counted in South Fulton and East Point.

In Sandy Springs, Mayor Rusty Paul was elected to a fourth term with 69% of the votes over Dontaye Carter.

In Roswell, former State Representative Mary Robichaux defeated incumbent Mayor Kurt Wilson with 53% of the votes.

Down in the small Meriwether County town of Woodbury, Dustin Hawkins won by a margin of just 12 votes over Jada Holmes.

