Small Georgia dog found along I-75 after being thrown from window during carjacking

TIFTON, Ga. — A small pooch is back home with his owner and recovering after he was thrown out a window during a carjacking.

The search for Louie, a small black dog, became a community effort in Tifton after thieves stole his owner’s car while parked at a friend’s home, WALB-TV reported.

Louie was thrown out the window as the thieves drove away and when owner Sarah Kate realized something was wrong, both her car and Louie were nowhere to be seen.

Kate said she left Louise in the car with the air conditioning going, her doors locked, and had her keys in hand, the TV station said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I was kind of just getting my dog situated; I left the air on, so they had to be watching, and when I went in, the door is when they took off,” Kate told WALB.

The car was later found rammed into a tree on a dirt road nearby, but Louie was still MIA.

A Facebook group was set up to help find Louie, and after a week of searching, someone found Louie in the bushes near the side of Interstate 75.

The couple who found Louie asked to remain anonymous, WALB reported.

After being reunited with his owner, Louie was taken to the vet to be checked out. He has a little limp but is now back home safe and sound.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police search for man caught on video grabbing, punching 2 women at midtown Atlanta restaurant

©2023 Cox Media Group