‘Skin tone does not matter’: Georgia lawmaker apologizes for blackface in Kanye West costume

DALTON, Ga. — A north Georgia lawmaker is responding to allegations that he previously did blackface as part of a Kanye West costume.

Rep. Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton) reposted the photo of himself on social media, saying “it would be easier to just post a statement.”

He goes on to say that he “hates that this photo has been divided along political lines.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carpenter, who has represented Georgia’s 4th district in the State House of Representatives since 2017, says he wants to represents all people of his district, and did not intend to stoke racial tensions.

“It is my conviction that our community will be a better place when we all feel free to celebrate all of the cultures that are formed here," he wrote.

He adds that Kanye West, though controversial, is one of his generation’s greatest music performers, which he wanted to celebrate.

TRENDING STORIES:

“In my mind, I would think that this was how far we’ve come as a society. That if you respect someone, skin tone does not matter,” Carpenter wrote.

He goes on to say that he missed the mark.

“For that, I apologize. Hindsight is 20/20 and it was a poor decision. However, I do hope this country can get to a place where we don’t take things so seriously.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group