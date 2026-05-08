Six Flags White Water opens this weekend, plus looking to hire more than 800 positions

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags White Water opens Saturday, May 9, launching its 42nd season and is looking to hire more than 800 team members.

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These positions include, lifeguards, aquatics, food and beverage, park services, security and more. Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old, with starting pay at $15 per hour and $16 per hour for select specialty areas.

No prior experience is required. Six Flags says it provides paid training and certifications, including First Aid, CPR, and AED.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply online at jobs.sixflags.com.

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The popular water attraction says this 2026 season will be filled of new investments designed to boost the guest experience.

Visitors can look forward to major infrastructure refresh of the iconic Little Hooch Lazy River, a new premium experience center, more food and beverage options, and added amenities.

Six Flags White Water is open weekends, May 9-17, with daily summer operation beginning May 22.

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