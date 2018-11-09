Six Flags Over Georgia saluting military personnel with free tickets this weekend

GEORGIA - This Veterans Day weekend, Six Flags Over Georgia is saluting the men and women serving in the military with free admission.
Current (active) members of the military and up to three dependents can get in free to the park on Saturday, November 10th and Sunday, November 11th.
If a military service member is currently deployed during this day, a spouse and up to three dependents can receive complimentary admission with a current military ID card. Active service members can purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends for 50% off plus tax per ticket.
For all the details about Military Appreciation Days, click here.
Six Flags Over Georgia is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 10 and 11.
