Showers, storms return Tuesday. More rain is on the way later this week

Tuesday morning is starting wet across north Georgia, with more rain and isolated storms on the way through the day. This starts another wet pattern that will last through the end of the week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking rain across our area for the morning commute. Through the day today, the best chance of rain will stay near and south of I-20. In the mountains, we’ll have warmer temperatures and even some sunshine breaking through.

We’ll take you through the hour-by-hour forecast, on Channel 2 Action News.

The rain will start to add up this week with more widespread showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Strong or even severe storms are possible each day.

The risk for flooding also returns and 2-4 inches of rainfall possible through Friday over parts of our area.

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