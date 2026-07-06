Showers and storms moving into metro Atlanta Monday night

ATLANTA — Scattered showers and storms are moving into the area through late Monday night.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says those storms will settle overnight and be back to a typical warm morning by Tuesday.
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She says the storms could bring heavy downpours and strong gusty winds throughout the evening.
Tuesday will be mostly dry, but some spotty showers could pop up in the afternoon.
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Here’s what you need to know:
- Scattered showers and storms on Monday night
- Storms settle overnight
- Tuesday starts off warm, humid and dry
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