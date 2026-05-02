Showers clear out, cool and breezy weekend ahead

ATLANTA — Don’t forget your rain jackets as morning showers are moving through the area Saturday, before skies gradually clear later in the day.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says breezy conditions will stick around, helping keep temperatures cool with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

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There will be a much cooler start to Sunday morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s across metro Atlanta and the 30s in the north Georgia mountains. Sunshine returns but temperatures will remain cool.

Deon says the dry weather continues into early next week before rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperaturs are expected to warm back up through the week.

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