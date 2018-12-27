Should the school year start later in Georgia? Senate committee says yes

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are one step closer to making a change that would impact every family with children in Georgia -- pushing back the school start date.
A Senate committee that formed in the fall at the capitol looked at the effects of pushing the school calendar back. Everyone present Thursday agreed it’s a good idea.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus sat in on a meeting with a Senate study committee at the State Capitol on Thursday.
Tasked with evaluating the pros and cons of pushing back the school calendar, a final report recommended students begin school no sooner than 10 days before Labor Day and end school around June 1.
