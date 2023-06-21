Sheriff’s office wants to find person who is stealing items from gravesites

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who recently stole items from several gravesites.
Stolen items include flowers, wind chimes, and solar lights.
Sheriff Stacy Jarrard says three churches reached out to him hoping to solve the mystery.
“I hope people realize that it’s theft. You cannot take items from graveyards. That is people’s properties,” Jarrard said.
If you have any information about the thefts call the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 864-0414.
