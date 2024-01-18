Sheriff’s office says barricaded suspect who fired shots inside hospital restroom died by suicide

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office assisted hospital police with an armed suspect barricaded inside a restroom.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, BCSO said the suspect died by suicide.

On Wednesday night, deputies confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they responded to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center on Pine Street in Macon on Wednesday at 9:16 p.m.

They say the suspect fired shots inside the restroom and was barricaded inside.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, SRT, K-9 Interdiction, Hostage Negotiators, and Patrol Units responded to the scene to assess the situation.

The SWAT Team began to make entry into the restroom of the medical office building to remove the armed man, and at that point, BCSO said he took his own life.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that there were no hostages and no other injuries were reported.

“It was determined that the suspect was not holding anyone hostage inside of the restroom. The suspect is contained by himself in the restroom. No one has been harmed at the medical facility. The building the subject is in is not occupied by any civilians or staff,” the post stated.

Investigators are not releasing the identity of the suspect, and they have not commented on what led to the incident.

