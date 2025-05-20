GA sheriff urges parents talk to kids about weapons after student brings airsoft gun to school

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County Charter Schools said a weapon incident at Morgan County Elementary School was handled promptly with no danger.

The sheriff’s office though is urging parents to talk to their kids about weapons.

According to the school system, a student brought an airsoft gun to class.

While staff found the item without any issues, and no students or staff were in immediate danger, the sheriff’s office was called per district safety protocols.

The student’s parents were also contacted immediately and the “situation was handled quickly and safely.”

However, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident in a fifth grade class was a cause for concern.

It said the office “was notified that a fifth-grade student brought a firearm to school, which was later determined to be an airsoft revolver.”

Despite the weapon being an airsoft gun rather than a live firearm, the sheriff’s office said “this is a serious matter that we do not take lightly.”

In terms of safety, Sheriff Tyler Hooks said “Even imitation firearms can cause panic and pose real safety concerns within our schools.”

The sheriff reminded parents that they should speak to their children about how dangerous it is bring any type of weapon, real or replica, to a school.

