Sheriff Shaq? NBA star wants to 'bring law enforcement and the community closer'

ATLANTA - Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal says he wants to run for sheriff in Henry County.
Appearing on Friday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” on Channel 2, Shaq told Dr. Oz that he wants to run “to bring law enforcement and the community closer together.”
When talking about community relations as it pertains to law enforcement, Shaq said, "Right now, we're miles apart."
Shaq said he's too busy right now and wants to focus all of his energy on being a good sheriff.
"I thought about doing it in 2020, but I think I'll wait until 2024," O'Neal said.
Shaq and Dr. Oz also talked about a potential health issue he discovered with the help of a social media post by his son.
How @Shaq uncovered the sneaky symptom threatening his health. pic.twitter.com/XKkmzoPHao— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 18, 2019
Don’t forget, you can watch “The Dr. Oz Show” every weekday at 3 p.m. on Channel 2. Then stick around for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. with Craig Lucie and Wendy Corona.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}