  • BREAKING: 4 dead, 11 transported to hospital in Florida mass shooting, sources say

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Police in Jacksonville, Florida confirmed multiple fatalities and many injured in a mass shooting that erupted Sunday afternoon at a venue in a popular area of the city. 

    The shooting appeared to target a Madden video gaming tournament. 

    Officials said one suspect died at the scene and that it is unknown if there is another suspect.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Officials said one suspect died at the scene and that it is unknown if there is another suspect.

    Channel 2 Action News learned about the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing complex when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m. They are urging people to stay away from the area saying it is "not safe."

    The Jacksonville Landing complex is known for hosting watch parties for the University of Florida/University of Georgia rivalry game.

    Channel 2's Justin Wilfon and photographer Jason Caldwell are on the way to Jacksonville as this story develops.

     

    MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: 

    4:00 p.m.

    The Jacksonville Landing complex's official Twitter account tweeting saying they are "fully cooperating with investigators." 

     

     

    3:50 p.m.

    Florida Senator Bill Nelson releases statement about the shooting saying in part, "Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage."

     

    3:49 p.m.

    We've learned President Donald Trump has been briefed about the mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. 

     

     

    3:48 p.m.

    Sources with Action News Jax say 4 dead, 11 transported to hospital. 

     

    3:45 p.m.

    3:17 p.m.

    EA Sports released statement about shooting:

    3:12 p.m.

    Sen. Marco Rubio calls the shooting "horrifying news."

    3:09 p.m.

    Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he is receiving updates from law enforcement. 

    3:00 p.m.

     

    2:57 p.m.

    2:52 p.m.

    Police confirm one suspect is dead at the scene. It is unclear if there is a second suspect. Police are searching the property. 

    2:49 p.m.: 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories