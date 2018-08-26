0 BREAKING: 4 dead, 11 transported to hospital in Florida mass shooting, sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Police in Jacksonville, Florida confirmed multiple fatalities and many injured in a mass shooting that erupted Sunday afternoon at a venue in a popular area of the city.

The shooting appeared to target a Madden video gaming tournament. Officials said one suspect died at the scene and that it is unknown if there is another suspect.

Channel 2 Action News learned about the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing complex when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m. They are urging people to stay away from the area saying it is "not safe."

The Jacksonville Landing complex is known for hosting watch parties for the University of Florida/University of Georgia rivalry game.

Channel 2's Justin Wilfon and photographer Jason Caldwell are on the way to Jacksonville as this story develops.

MINUTE-BY-MINUTE:

4:00 p.m.

The Jacksonville Landing complex's official Twitter account tweeting saying they are "fully cooperating with investigators."

We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations. pic.twitter.com/OxsBNzbMm4 — Jacksonville Landing (@JaxLanding) August 26, 2018

3:50 p.m.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson releases statement about the shooting saying in part, "Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage."

Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage. Right now, law enforcement are doing their jobs under horrific circumstances and it’s important that people in the Jacksonville area heed their warnings. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 26, 2018

3:49 p.m.

We've learned President Donald Trump has been briefed about the mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

White House watching the details of the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida pic.twitter.com/21CXErGQqS — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 26, 2018

3:48 p.m.

Sources with Action News Jax say 4 dead, 11 transported to hospital.

3:45 p.m.

Spokesperson for @UFHealthJax confirms they are also treating patients from mass shooting at #JacksonvilleLanding. Is working to get us exact numbers & information on their efforts to treat patients. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 26, 2018

3:17 p.m.

EA Sports released statement about shooting:

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 26, 2018

3:12 p.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio calls the shooting "horrifying news."

Horrifying news from #Jacksonville this afternoon. Have spoken to local authorities & am still awaiting more information on this shooting. Situation still unfolding, law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area. #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018

3:09 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he is receiving updates from law enforcement.

I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

3:00 p.m.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

2:57 p.m.

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

2:52 p.m.

Police confirm one suspect is dead at the scene. It is unclear if there is a second suspect. Police are searching the property.

2:49 p.m.:

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Just saw someone on a stretcher loaded into an ambulance at this intersection. This is near the #Jacksonville Landing where @ActionNewsJax is told there has been a shooting pic.twitter.com/AY0GwTfTx7 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

