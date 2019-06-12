Sheriff responds to claims that sergeant took 6 hours to respond to accident call

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Dawson County Sheriff is trying to set the record straight about an audio recording of an officer refusing to help a car wreck victim.
The wreck happened last month in a remote area of the Chattahoochee National Forest.
In a call with dispatch, the sergeant said he was afraid it was set up and that he would be ambushed. He told the dispatcher he wanted to wait until another officer, who wasn’t on shift at the time, volunteered to came in to go with him.
Rescuers were able to eventually find the man, who was not injured.
TODAY on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. -- the sheriff walks Channel 2’s Sophia Choi through what happened and the confusion over who should have responded the call.
