Sheriff identifies 2 killed in crash after car hits curb, goes airborne, crashes into train car

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified two people who were killed after their car went airborne and nose-dived into a railyard in Habersham County.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday just after midnight, deputies received reports of a crash in a private railroad freight yard across from Duncan Bridge Road on Gainesville Highway.

When authorities arrived, they found two people dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Debra Minneman, 61, and Douglas Clover, 46, both of Rockmart.

A small dog was also found dead inside the car.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the car was traveling east on GA 384 at a high speed when it ran a stop sign at the intersection of GA 384 and US 123. Troopers said the car then crossed both lanes of US 123 and left the roadway.

The report said the car then traveled into the railyard and hit a curb, sending it down a steep roadside embankment. Troopers said at that point, the vehicle went 30 feet into the air before nose-diving into the ground and railroad tracks.

No further information regarding the crash has been released.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

