Sewer replacement project begins in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Water Resource Department begins sewer line replacement work Monday morning on several neighborhood streets. The project is targeting Pearl Street, Dunlap Avenue and Dauphine Street.

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Officials say this infrastructure upgrade is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to building stronger infrastructure and delivering reliable services for all residents. The work, scheduled to happen from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., is funded jointly by the Municipal Option Sales Tax and the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.

Work on Pearl Street in Ward A is scheduled for Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21. Crews will then move to Dunlap Avenue in Ward A, with work planned from Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24. Dauphine Street in Ward B will see sewer line replacement from Friday, July 24, to Monday, July 27.

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During construction, a single-lane closure will be in place. The city advises residents to plan extra travel time and to expect periodic delays in these areas. The East Point Water Resource Department expressed appreciation for the community’s patience as improvements are completed.

The sewer line replacement work by the East Point Water Resource Department is scheduled to conclude on Monday, July 27.

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