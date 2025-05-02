Severe weather threat for Friday and Saturday evenings

The severe weather threat is going to stay with us as we head through the evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The primary threat is damaging wind gusts up to around 60 mph, and there is some potential for embedded large hail through with some of the stronger storms.

As we head through the evening hours, and especially near and after sunset, there will be storms first into northwest Georgia continuing into the metro area.

By Saturday morning, expect clouds, a few stray showers then afternoon storms and another severe weather threat as we head into the evening hours.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the storms LIVE on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group