Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties until 5 p.m.

After a spell of dry days and lower humidity, the chances for rain are going back up this week.
Right now, there are some showers and storms moving through parts of north Georgia.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Paulding, Haralson and Polk counties until 5 p.m. Cloud-to-ground lightning, 60 MPH winds and quarter-sized hail are possible.
LIVE NOW ON CHANNEL 2: Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking these storms and showers moving through the area.
Severe thunderstorm warning until 5 PM for parts of Paulding, Polk, and Haralson Counties.
A previous Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fannin and Union counties expired at 3:30 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Fanin and Union Counties
Wednesday, we’ll have scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. More of these showers and storms will reach toward the metro area and south side.
Friday looks to feature the highest chance of rain this week at 60% with rain chances dropping to 40% over the weekend. Highs will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s.
