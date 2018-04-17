Several candidates running for Georgia governor meet for forum (WATCH LIVE)

ATLANTA - Several candidates running for Georgia governor later this year will attend a forum and luncheon Tuesday in Atlanta.
Stacey Abrams, Casey Cagle, Stacey Evans, Hunter Hill, Brian Kemp (*will not attend in person, but will play a message via video) and Clay Tippins are expected at the event.
The forum will be moderated by Jim Galloway of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
It appears each candidate will answer questions individually for about eight minutes, then have one minute to close.
The event is hosted by the National Federation of Independent Business, the Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association, the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores and the Georgia Food Industry Association.
Channel 2 Action News will livestream the event on WSBTV.com at 11 a.m.
